Google One Adds 5TB Cloud Storage Plan For Rs 1,649 Per Month, Available Through App

Google One is an online storage subscription that allows users to rent space on Google's servers. Recently, Google has launched a 5TB storage plan.

After removing separate storage for Google Photos, Google has added a new storage plan on Google One subscriptions. Being the largest cloud storage plan so far, the plan will provide 5TB of online storage to a user. It is priced at Rs. 1,649 per month and Rs. 15,900 for one year. Additionally, there is a 2TB plan that has been around for quite some time and is priced at Rs. 650 per month and Rs. 6,500 per year. To access the Google One 5TB plan, a user needs to download the Google One application on their smartphone. 

Previously, there was no plan between 2TB and 10TB of storage, creating a large gap and leaving users with no choice but to buy the 10TB plan which costs Rs. 3,249 per month. The Google One 5TB storage plan is a solution to this. Additionally, there is a 20TB plan, that is priced at Rs. 6,500 per month and a 30TB plan, that is priced around Rs. 9,700 per month. All the users that pay for a subscription to Google One services have an advantage over other users. Google lets the premium plan subscribers access Google Experts, add family members to their plans and enjoy other benefits. 

Google One plans and prices

  • 15GB per month is free
  • Basic: 100GB for Rs. 130 per month and Rs. 1,300 per year
  • Standard: 200GB for Rs. 210 per month and Rs. 2,100 per year
  • 1TB for Rs. 749 per month and Rs. 7,500 per year
  • Premium: 2TB for Rs. 650 per month and Rs. 6,500 per year
  • 5TB for Rs. 1,649 per month
  • 10TB for Rs. 3,249 per month 
  • 20TB for Rs. 6,500 per month 
  • 30TB for Rs. 9,700 per month

What is Google One?

Google One is a membership plan from the company that allows users to get the most out of Google products. By upgrading to a Google One paid plan, users can get additional cloud storage which starts at 100 GB and goes all the way up to 2 TB. It has also replaced the paid services which are previously available with Google Drive as the service can be used by a range of services offered by Google.

