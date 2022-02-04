Google One VPN Comes To IOS; Users Paying For 2TB Premium Accounts Can Avail

After promising a VPN service for iPhone users in October 2020, Googe has finally launched its One VPN for iPhone users. From now on, iOS users who pay for the Google One Premium plan that comes with 2TB of storage will be able to use Google's One VPN service as well. As of now, the Google One VPN service is only available in 18 countries, including Mexico, Canada, the UK and the US.

In its official blog post, Google stated that "we’re beginning to roll out the VPN to iOS devices. Similar to Android, the VPN will be available to Google One members on Premium plans (2 TB and higher) through the Google One app on iOS." Adding to it, Google mentioned, "members can share their plan and the VPN with up to five family members at no extra cost, so they can all use the VPN, no matter whether they’re using an Android or iOS phone."

Google One VPN for iPhone users is here

This feature is very similar to Apple's Private Relay service, which is available on the paid storage plans of iCloud and provides a private network for users to keep their identity and personal details safe while browsing the internet. The service is a good addition for iPhone users who prefer Google's cloud services to Apple's. However, the downside to Google One VPN is that it will not allow users to browse the internet with IP addresses based in another geographical location, which is used to unlock region-locked content or services. Recently, Google added Safe Disconnect, App Bypass and Snooze which allow Android VPN users to only use the internet when VPN is activated, allow specific apps to use a standard connection and temporarily turn off the VPN.

However, it is important to note that Google One VPN is not supported in India here. The customers who are currently using Google One Premium plans in India do not have access to the service Although, Google says that the service will be available in more countries soon, hence it might come to India as well. Nevertheless, with the update, Google One VPN is now available for both Android and iOS users in certain countries. Stay tuned for more tech news.