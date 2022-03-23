Google Photos Is Adding New Features For Users Via Update, Including New Import Option

Quick links:
Image: GOOGLE
Google is adding new features to its photo viewing and sharing application called Google Photos. In an official blog post, Google mentions that over the coming weeks, it will start to roll out some updates to Google Photos to make it even easier to sort through users' albums, import photos and videos users have saved somewhere else, and see their shared content and find screenshots with ease.
In related news, Google is finally rolling out the latest Android 12L March update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update is supposed to fix a Wi-Fi issue that emerged two months ago and provide several other fixes. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are advised to download and install the update as soon as they get a notification about its availability.
Among other features in the update is Live Captions support Night Sight for Snapchat, support for live sharing in Google Duo, mew mode on Google Translate and a widget that shows the battery life of other connected devices with the Pixel smartphone. Additionally, the new update also unlocks Verizon's 5G C-Band network for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users in the United States.