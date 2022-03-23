Google Photos Is Adding New Features For Users Via Update, Including New Import Option

Google is adding new features to its photo viewing and sharing application called Google Photos. In an official blog post, Google mentions that over the coming weeks, it will start to roll out some updates to Google Photos to make it even easier to sort through users' albums, import photos and videos users have saved somewhere else, and see their shared content and find screenshots with ease.

New Google Photos features

New Library Tab: Google Photos is getting a new layout that will show a grid or list that users can filter by types like albums, shared albums, favourites, on-device folders and then sort them. Below the album section, Google Photos is adding a new "import photos" option alongside a Locked Folder to help users move photos from a camera, digitize physical photos and more.

Sharing Tab: Google Photos is creating new sections for users to enable partner sharing, shared albums and conversations. The new Sharing Tabs section will be rolling out to Android devices this week and will be available to iOS soon.

Google Photos will also be adding a shortcut at the top of the photo grid that will take users to the screenshots saved on their device. This will help users locate screenshots in case they have saved and forgotten about them. As Google mentions in the post, it will also be releasing a new feature for Android users that will show a carousel of contextual suggestions for users and allow them to copy text, crop and search using Google Lens while viewing screenshots.

In related news, Google is finally rolling out the latest Android 12L March update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update is supposed to fix a Wi-Fi issue that emerged two months ago and provide several other fixes. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are advised to download and install the update as soon as they get a notification about its availability.

Among other features in the update is Live Captions support Night Sight for Snapchat, support for live sharing in Google Duo, mew mode on Google Translate and a widget that shows the battery life of other connected devices with the Pixel smartphone. Additionally, the new update also unlocks Verizon's 5G C-Band network for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users in the United States.

Image: GOOGLE