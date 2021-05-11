Google Photos To End Unlimited Storage From June 1, 2021; Here's All You Need To Know

On Wednesday, Google announced a new storage policy-- it will soon end the unlimited offer of free storage for “high quality” pictures. From June 1, 2021, it will start charging for storage if users' photo and video uploads will count more than 15GB of free storage included with every Google Account. However, users need not worry about the photos and videos backed up before June 1 as they will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. Only the photos which will be uploaded after the given date will be counted against the cap.

This change will not take effect for six months, so you won’t need to change how you use Photos or take any action at this time. After June 1, 2021 over 80% of you should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories with your free 15 GB of storage. — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 11, 2020

Over 80 per cent of users should still be able to store roughly three more years' worth of memories with free 15 GB of storage, as per Google. Pixel smartphone users will only be exempted from this policy change and will be able to upload "high quality" photos without any charges.

Google Photos charges

In order to store new photos in cloud storage if the users exert the 15GB free limit, Google will charge $1.99 (Rs 146) per month. The charges will be applicable on new pictures and videos only from June 1. To avoid the charges, users can buy an annual subscription at $19.99 per year (Rs 1464).

How To Delete Photos From Google Photos?

In case users want to delete all Google photos and clear up their storage after Google's announcement of its new charging policy, Here's a guide on how to delete photos from Google Photos.

From Mobile Devices

Open the Google Photos app.

Locate the photo(s) you wish to delete.

Long press on the photo(s) so that the hidden icons will be displayed.

A trash can icon will be displayed at the top right corner, click to proceed. Please note that the photos will be automatically deleted from both your Google library as well as from the local storage.

From Personal Computer

Open the web browser of Google Photos - photos.google.com

Locate the photo(s) you wish to delete.

Simply hold your mouse over the photos without tapping on it so that a grey tick mark icon will be visible on the left-hand corner.

Upon tapping on it, you will be given the option to select a number of pictures you wish to delete altogether.

Once selected, click on the trash can icon provided at the top right of the web page.

Select Move to trash to complete the procedure. Please note that the photo will be deleted from both your Google Photos account as well as any devices synced to it like your smartphone and tablet.

(Image Credits: SOLENFEYISSA/UNSPLASH)