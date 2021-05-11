Google Photos To End Unlimited Storage From June 1, 2021; Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
On Wednesday, Google announced a new storage policy-- it will soon end the unlimited offer of free storage for “high quality” pictures. From June 1, 2021, it will start charging for storage if users' photo and video uploads will count more than 15GB of free storage included with every Google Account. However, users need not worry about the photos and videos backed up before June 1 as they will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. Only the photos which will be uploaded after the given date will be counted against the cap.
This change will not take effect for six months, so you won’t need to change how you use Photos or take any action at this time. After June 1, 2021 over 80% of you should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories with your free 15 GB of storage.— Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 11, 2020
Over 80 per cent of users should still be able to store roughly three more years' worth of memories with free 15 GB of storage, as per Google. Pixel smartphone users will only be exempted from this policy change and will be able to upload "high quality" photos without any charges.
In order to store new photos in cloud storage if the users exert the 15GB free limit, Google will charge $1.99 (Rs 146) per month. The charges will be applicable on new pictures and videos only from June 1. To avoid the charges, users can buy an annual subscription at $19.99 per year (Rs 1464).
In case users want to delete all Google photos and clear up their storage after Google's announcement of its new charging policy, Here's a guide on how to delete photos from Google Photos.
