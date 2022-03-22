Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Users To Finally Get Android 12L Update

Google is finally rolling out the latest Android 12L March update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update is supposed to fix a Wi-Fi issue that emerged two months ago and provide several other fixes. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are advised to download and install the update as soon as they get a notification about its availability.

Among other features in the update is Live Captions support Night Sight for Snapchat, support for live sharing in Google Duo, mew mode on Google Translate and a widget that shows the battery life of other connected devices with the Pixel smartphone. Additionally, the new update also unlocks Verizon's 5G C-Band network for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users in the United States.

While the Alphabet-owned company is rolling out an update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users, it might be days before users actually get to download the update. This has been the case with a lot of Google updates for Pixel devices. However, users also have the option of downloading the updates via OTA Zip files and factory images that are available on the internet. If doing so, make sure to download the new update from a reliable source. XDA Developers provides links to download the latest update.

Some Google Pixel devices were unable to make contactless payments

Last week, Pixel devices that installed Android 12L have been facing issues in making contactless payments with the help of NFC through Google Pay. As per a recent report by 9to5Google, Google Pixel devices have become uncertified to make contactless transactions with Google Pay after installing Android 12L. The publication mentions that the issue is appearing randomly after installing the latest Pixel device update launched last week. Once the issue arises, users are prompted with a message that says "Your phone doesn't meet software standards."

The message as shown to Pixel devices that have come across this issue is "You can't pay contactless with this device. It may be rooted or running uncertified software. Contact your device manufacturer or visit Google Pay Help for more info. You can still use Google Pay to pay online." Interestingly, the problem does not arise on the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Instead, Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 owners are reporting to face the issue.