Google Pixel 6 Could Get Major Camera Upgrades Including Samsung’s 50-megapixel Sensor

Google has been trying to keep the Pixel 6 specifications away from the community before its release. But several leaks about the processing power and camera features have already surfaced on the internet. A recent leak suggests that the new Microsoft's Google Pixel 6 will have a major hardware update that will surely improve the functioning of the camera in the phone. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are trying to find some more information about the phone. Here is all the information on the internet about the Google Pixel 6 camera upgrade.

Pixel 6 Cameras upgrade

Android camera modder, @Cstark_27, released a set of codes from Android 12 Beta 4 which said “gn1_wide_p21”. This means that Google’s upcoming series of smartphones will be loaded with Samsung’s powerful 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 sensor. This is very shocking as it could be the biggest hardware upgrade given to a Google Pixel. This hardware upgrade will be added to Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro variants. This is a significant upgrade from the GN1 sensor that was used for the previous generations of Pixel phones. Apart from this, several other Pixel leaks have already surfaced on the internet. Some leaks claim that the Google Pixel 6 will be loaded with an ultra-telephoto camera that will help access the 5X ultra tele camera zoom function on their phone.

Pixel 6 specifications

This feature will be enabled by pressing a small button on the side of the phone. All of the above-mentioned information has been taken from a recent update brought in for Android 12 Beta 3. The data miners have gone deep in these update files and have shown a code that will bring the Google Camera v8.3.252 by XDA Developers to the phone. The code says, “zoom_toggle_ultratele" and also has a “5X” at the end which hints at the camera having a 5X zoom capacity. The phone will also have a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. No other information has been released about the Pixel 6 specifications till now. Keep an eye on Google’s social media handles for any updates.