Google Pixel 6 Users Face WiFi Issues After Latest Update, Fix Coming In March

Yet another bug has shown up in the Google Pixel 6 which was released on October 19, 2021. Apparently, after the latest update, the Wi-Fi connection is shutting off on users' smartphones. While the issue has been around for almost two weeks, Google seems to have acknowledged it recently, through a Reddit post. Keep reading to know more about the latest issue with the latest Google Pixel devices and what Google has to say about it.

A post by Reddit user u/cheesehead78 uploaded 15 days ago reported the Wi-Fi issue with Google Pixel 6's February update. The user mentioned that the Wi-Fi connection had been shutting off constantly every time the smartphone sleeps. "I have to manually enable Wi-Fi and then select network, it won't connect automatically" reads the Reddit post. However, the user also updated his Reddit thread saying 'been using the Beta 3 of 12L for 10 days now with zero issues.' From what it looks like, switching over to the beta version for Android 12L has fixed the issue for the Pixel 6 user.

This is what Google has to say about the recent Wi-Fi issue on Pixel 6

On February 22, 2022, the official Pixel Community account replied to a post on Reddit by the user u/cheesehead78. The official Google account said "thanks so much for reporting this issue, we're sorry that you're experiencing it. After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices." Furthermore, the account also said, "Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel update, rolling out in March. If you'd like to explore other options in the meantime, please get in touch with our support team, which is prepared to help."

Previously, there have been reports about multiple errors and bugs in the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro devices, so much so that Google called back an entire update in December. From the residual light issue on the screen of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to the recent issue where the Magic Eraser tool was completely removed from Google Photos, Pixel 6 has been among the most bug-prone devices launched in a while. While users are currently facing issues in using the Wi-Fi connection on their Pixel smartphones, Google says that it will be fixed with an update in March, which means that users have to struggle with the error for the rest of February. Stay tuned for more updates about Google Pixel devices and other tech news.