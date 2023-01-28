An HR for Google based in Ireland was laid off while he was in the middle of a work call on Friday. Dan Lanigan-Ryan, who had been working for the search engine giant since November 2021, was holding a telephonic conversation with a candidate when the call abruptly disconnected, leading him and others who had experienced the same to initially believe that it was due to some technical error.

However, this was not the case, as the recruiter soon realized that his access to the company’s system was blocked moments after the call. "And then that was it. I was blocked out of everything. And then I saw on the news about 15, 20 minutes later that Google was announcing 12,000 layoffs,” he told Insider.

On Friday, the company announced its mass layoffs at 10:30 a.m. local time in Dublin, long after employees had already begun their day at work. Dan Lanigan-Ryan told the outlet that he was not notified about his termination, but had merely received emails that affected staff will be given notice pay until February 3, the date of the end of their employment at the company.

Ex-employees share ordeal as Google lays off thousands

Lanigan-Ryan is one of the thousands of workers who were laid off by Google. Among those is Anna Ratner, who worked at the company for seven years and recently recalled how she had received an "access denied" pop-up when she was attempting to log into her system with her credentials on the morning of Friday. Soon after, she received a notification that contained information on severance pay, after which she "immediately lost access to everything.” "It was just that email, 'we don't have a job for you,' and that's it," Ratner said, adding that it felt "very impersonal.”

A spokesperson for the company referred Insider to Friday’s blog post by Google related to the layoffs, in which CEO Sundar Pichai said that employees based in the United States had been told about the job cuts via email, and noted that in “other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices."