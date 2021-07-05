Google Removes Apps From Play Store After Reports Suggest Data Stealing; Check List!

In another attempt of securing the user's privacy, Google has now removed a total of 9 apps from the Google Play Store. The apps were reported for stealing the Facebook id, Facebook password, and cookies.

Report of data-stealing

The analyst of a cybersecurity website Dr Web recently shared a report giving details on the issue. According to the analysts, they have discovered multiple apps on the Google Play Store which are stealing the Facebook user's login and password details. As per the report, these apps were equipped with a Trojan virus that secretly hijacks Facebook login details.

The apps invite the users for disabling in-app advertisements by connecting their Facebook profiles. However, when the user initiates the process he can see a genuine Facebook login page. After putting in the login details, the hijackers immediately steal all the data including the user's Facebook password. Other than that, the apps also reportedly stole cookies from the users' mobile to the hijackers. After releasing the report, Google has already removed all the 9 apps from its play store.

The apps that were stealing Facebook users login id and passwords:

PIP photo

Processing Photo

Rubbish Cleaner

Inwell Fitness

Horoscope Daily

App Lock Keep

Lockit Master

Horoscope Pi

App Lock Manager

The apps had harmful malware hidden behind a genuine look. The Trojan virus present in the apps were circulated as genuine software and most of them with installed repeatedly more than 5,856,010 times. According to Dr Web anti-virus company, most of the downloads were done for the app PIP Photo after which the second most downloaded app was Processing Photo.

Previously, Google has taken down several such applications which were compromising with user's privacy and security. Recently, it has taken down 25 such Android applications which were caught stealing Facebook credentials. Similarly, these apps would take the users to a genuine-looking Facebook page. Later, when the user entered the credentials the app would log the data and send all the information to the hackers.

Do take a look and in case if you have downloaded any of these apps, uninstall them immediately. It is for keeping your personal details safe and secure. Also, users can change their Facebook passwords from time to time and also enable two-factor authentication as provided by Facebook.