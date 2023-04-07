Google Search To Include Artificial Intelligence Feature Soon, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

Google, following in the footsteps of rival Microsoft, is planning to integrate a chatbot into its search engine. The chatbot technology used in Bing, which is similar to that powering ChatGPT, was added earlier this year. However, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has not provided a clear timeline for the integration of the chatbot into Google search, as per a report from Gizmodo. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal this week, Pichai confirmed Google's intention to introduce a chatbot to its search engine, but refrained from giving any specifics about its release date.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told The Wall Street Journal that one of these tools would permit users to pose follow-up questions to their initial search query, which could enable Google to break away from its link-based search format that it made famous. The announcement comes amid Microsoft's significant investment in ChatGPT's OpenAI, as the tech giant works to enhance its own search engine capabilities. “The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before. Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely," he said to the Journal.

What exactly are LLMS?

Large Language Models (LLMs) are a type of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is capable of processing and generating large amounts of human language text. They are designed to learn from vast amounts of data, including text from books, articles, and the internet, to generate new, human-like language. LLMs can also be trained to perform a wide range of natural language processing tasks, such as translation, summarization, and question-answering.

The purpose of LLMs is to improve the ability of machines to understand and generate human language. This has important implications for a wide range of fields, including natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. LLMs can be used in a variety of applications, such as chatbots, personal assistants, language translation, and text summarization.

The roots of LLMs can be traced back to the field of natural language processing, which has been a focus of research since the 1950s. However, it was not until the 2010s that significant breakthroughs were made in the development of large-scale machine learning algorithms capable of processing vast amounts of language data. This was largely due to advancements in hardware, such as graphics processing units (GPUs), which allowed for faster and more efficient training of machine learning models.

The most famous LLMs are GPT-3 (Generative Pretrained Transformer 3) and BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers). GPT-3, which was released in 2020, is currently the largest and most powerful LLM, with 175 billion parameters, and is capable of generating coherent human-like language on a wide range of topics.

LLMs function by using a technique called deep learning, which involves training a neural network on a large corpus of text data. The network is designed to learn patterns and relationships within the data, and can then use this knowledge to generate new text or perform other natural language processing tasks. LLMs are typically pretrained on large amounts of text data, and can then be fine-tuned for specific applications or tasks.

Despite their capabilities, LLMs have also faced criticism for their potential to perpetuate bias and misinformation. Some researchers argue that the models are only as good as the data they are trained on, and that biased or inaccurate data can lead to biased or inaccurate language generation. As such, there is ongoing debate about how to ensure that LLMs are developed and used ethically and responsibly.

A look at the competition

In 2020, well ahead of the recent surge in interest in AI chatbots, Microsoft was already showing interest in OpenAI. Now, Microsoft is making a significant push to integrate the technology into Bing search, but with mixed results. Unfortunately, in the process, the American corporation has also disbanded its ethical AI team. While Bing was once a source of ridicule for many consumers, it now has the potential to become a genuine competitor to Google search, but only if Microsoft can improve the AI's performance.