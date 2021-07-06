Google SVP Urges 'marginalised People' To Join Research Program After Firing Timnit

Google’s senior head of artificial intelligence triggered a setback online after urging students from historically marginalized groups to apply for a mentoring program at the company, despite an ongoing dispute with the team’s former ethical leader.

On Saturday, senior vice president of Google Research and Health, Jeff Dean posted a tweet encouraging people from “historically marginalized groups” to apply for the firm’s CSRMP (Computer Science Research Mentorship Program), which matches students with current Googlers to help them pursue their research interests.

It's often helpful to have people to turn to for advice, suggestions, etc., no matter where you are in your career. Many great programs exist to help with this in CS, AI/ML, and related fields. I encourage people to look at any or all of these that might be appropriate: — Jeff Dean (@🏡) (@JeffDean) July 5, 2021

Dean said hundreds of Google AI researchers were “happy” to work with potential candidates. But dozens of experts in the AI ​​field jumped into Dean’s response to highlight Google’s unresolved issues with two of its own former artificial intelligence senior researchers.

Who is Timnit Gebru and why was she fired?

Dean made headlines in December 2020 after a public outcry with the company’s ethical AI leader Timnit Gebru, a black woman, who claims she was fired after writing a paper about the risk of technology to reproduce human interference.

Timnit Gebru has been a game-changer when it comes to AI and has contributed greatly to this field. The paper, which builds on the work of other researchers, presents the history of natural language processing, an overview of the four main risks of large language models, and suggestions for further research. Her team leader, Margaret Mitchell, was fired two months later.

Aftermath

Hostility is an indication of the challenge Google faces in rebuilding trust among the AI ​​community. Even those who work at Google have asked the company to commit to 'academic integrity”' in the wake of Gebru and Mitchell’s departures.

Gebru himself also responded and retweeted Dean with the words, “Have you seen your latest diversity report?” A recent internal study published by Google found that an increasing proportion of blacks, Indians and Asian women had left the company.

It’s never too late to do better Jeff.



You mention @black_in_ai @QueerinAI & @WiNLPWorkshop (eg) and you know they wrote a statement denouncing your actions, ending their sponsorship relationship with google, and giving you an opportunity to do better https://t.co/xp4rTtP9Fk https://t.co/BFIFIgmnAT — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) July 5, 2021

Gebru’s draft paper points out that the sheer resources required to build and sustain such large AI models mean they tend to benefit wealthy organizations, while climate change hits marginalized communities hardest.

An AI model taught to view racist language as normal is obviously bad. The researchers, though, point out a couple of more subtle problems. One is that shifts in language play an important role in social change; the MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, have tried to establish a new anti-sexist and anti-racist vocabulary. An AI model trained on vast swaths of the internet won’t be attuned to the nuances of this vocabulary and won’t produce or interpret language in line with these new cultural norms.

Image Credit - Twitter