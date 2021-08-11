Google To Allow Parents To Request Removal Of Children's Images From Search Results

Tech giant Google has announced a range of online safety measures to make internet browsing safe, especially for children and teenagers. One among several features will allow parents or guardians to request the removal of their children's images from Google search results. As per the report, the children's version of YouTube will no longer have "overly commercial content", and the tech company will ensure specific kinds of adverts that can be targeted at under-18s. On YouTube, content from 13- to 17-year-olds will be private by default, the tech giant said.

Speaking on the development, Google product and user experience director Mindy Brooks said that parents, educators, child safety and privacy experts, and policymakers are rightly concerned about kids' safety as they spend more time online. She added, "In the coming weeks, a new policy will be introduced that will enable anyone under the age of 18, or their guardians, to request the removal of their images from Google Image results. Although removing an image from Search doesn’t remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online."

The company said that it would prevent teenagers from using location history and help younger users make informed decisions about their online footprint and digital privacy. The company further said that it would prevent teenagers from using location history and help younger users make informed decisions about their online footprint and digital privacy. The company is also committed to turn SafeSearch on for existing users under 18 and make this the default setting for teens setting up new accounts. Besides, the tech company is also mulling to change the "default mode" for uploaded videos, for teenagers, to "the most private option."

It is worth mentioning that several major tech companies have introduced such measures under scrutiny from governments and safety advocates. According to the report, recently, China sued technology company Tencent over one of its messaging apps, whereas Google had also to bear the brunt of politicians in the US for its YouTube Kids product.

Image Credits: PIXABAY