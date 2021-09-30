Google To Integrate MUM Algorithm For Search Engine To Enhance User Experience

The most widely used search engine in the world, Google, is redesigning its search experience and will provide users with new ways to discover and explore topics on the platform. These new methods of searching will be an expansion to the already existing search result algorithm. To do so, Google is integrating the Google MUM algorithm in the search engine, which is short for Multitask Unified Model.

The Google MUM algorithm was announced earlier in 2021 and has the ability to search across languages and images to find answers to questions. Along with the Google Search redesign, Google is also looking forward to enhancing the search engine with the ability to search with images instead of text-based searches on the platform. The Alphabet-owned company has already announced the integration of Multitask Unified Model into Google Lens, which is the company's virtual search engine.

Google MUM algorithm will help users explore complex tasks

On Google, users search through text-based inquiries by typing in keywords. Then Google's crawlers surf through the world wide web for pages indexed on the Google Search Engine and come up with the most optimised pages that contain content related to the keyword. Upon the introduction of the MUM algorithm, users will be able to explore complex tasks. Additionally, the search engine will also focus on solving queries with the help of images.

Google MUM to introduce three new features to Google Search

Upon integration of Google MUM, three new features will be introduced to the Google search engine. These features include 'Things to know', 'Topic zoom', and 'Visually browsable search results'. The first feature will inform the user about the most related and relevant topics that are taken by users while searching a particular query on Google Search. The second and the third features will let users explore related topics and results in the form of images.

While announcing the new AI technology for Google Search, Pandu Nayak, Google fellow and vice president, said. "Today's search engines aren't quite sophisticated enough to answer the way an expert would. But with a new technology called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, we're getting closer to helping you with these types of complex needs. So in the future, you’ll need fewer searches to get things done."