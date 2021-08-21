Google to shut Android Auto for smartphones, Google Assistant Driving Mode to take place

Google is shutting down the Android Auto for smartphone screens application with its latest mobile operating system Android 12. Instead, the Alphabet-owned company is promoting the Google Assistant driving mode. The driving mode is available within Google Maps which comes as a stock application with Android smartphones or is available in the original Android Auto interface. Those who use the Android Auto Mobile application will be among the first users to be transitioned to the Google Assistant driving mode.

Google to shut down Android Auto mobile application, users will navigate using Google Assistant

According to Google's official support page, "Assistant driving mode helps you get things done while you navigate with Google Maps. With Assistant driving mode you can read and send messages, make calls, and control media with your voice, without leaving Google Maps navigation." As stated by The Verge, XDA Developers were among the first to notice that some users were getting a message in the Android Auto mobile app which says, "service is only available for car screens." The message also asked users to use the Google Assistant Driving Mode.

Another website called 9to5Google reports that Android Auto for Phone Screens application says it is incompatible with Pixel devices that have received the Android 12 update. Such a change was long due as Google had already removed the dedicated Android Auto mobile application and built all the features into Android 10. However, that left a lot of users in dismay as the in-built features only work with cars that are Android Auto compatible. As a result, users with an older car had to compromise the user-friendly Android Auto smartphone interface. It was after this that Google launched the Android Auto for Phone Screens app.

Google Assistant Driving Mode requirements

Android version 9.0 or higher

4GB RAM or more

Assistant notifications to be turned on

Device contacts permissions to be given

How to open the Google Assistant Driving Mode?

On an Android smartphone, open the Google Maps application

Search for the destination or tap over the map

Tap on Start

Alternatively, a user can also use the voice command "Hey Google, navigate to [destination]"

What can be done using the Google Assistant Driving Mode?