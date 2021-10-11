Google TV Will Allow Users To Create Custom Profiles And Watchlists On A Single Account

Google TV has just confirmed the launch of a new update to bring in custom profiles, watchlists, and personalized Google Assistant help. Initially, the TV service only allows the users to sign into multiple Google Accounts and not make separate watchlists on a single account. It means that a family using the Google TV service needs to sign into their personal Google accounts to make watchlists. With the latest update, users will be able to create custom profiles from a single Google account. Here is all the information available on the internet about these upcoming Google TV features.

All upcoming Google TV features

The information was released by a Google spokesperson. He spoke to The Verge about these features and confirmed that Google will start rolling it out next month for devices including Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from TCL and Sony. they also confirmed that the update will allow users to access the TVs’ downloaded apps and credentials across different profiles. Apart from this, makers have managed to bring in a kids version for Google TV. the content on this version of the streaming service is limited and parents can have good control over the content viewed by their children. Google is also planning to bring in “glanceable cards” that can help the TV display personalized information like weather, news, and sports stats on the home page.

More about Google

Apart from this, Google has also been trying to make its platform more secure than ever. They have already put in several google accounts under the two-factor authentication list to make their accounts more secure against cyberattacks. The American tech giant has confirmed that they will auto-enroll these 150 million additional users for 2SV by the end of 2021. It is mostly because the developers at Google believe that 2SV is one of the most reliable and consistent methods to eliminate any pathways for unauthorised access to any Google account. Apart from this, the makers are also planning to release their new flagship phone, the Pixel 6. Details about Google’s upcoming services and products is expected to release soon.