Google Uses Light Beams To Transmit 20gbps Internet Data Across Congo River

In a remarkable achievement, Google managed to serve the people across Africa’s Congo River with high-speed internet by sending broadband via airborne beams of light. The attempt reportedly was under the tech giant’s project 'Taara' that aims to connect underserved areas with super-fast internet. According to a report by Daily Mail, is being masterminded by Alphabet's secretive research and development branch called X.

Google, in its latest attempt, transmitted data between the cities of Brazzaville, in the Republic of the Congo and Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, that reside on either side of the Congo River. As per media sources, the company served a total of nearly 700TB of data at speeds of 20 gbps, in 20 days with 99.9% availability. For scaling, the said data can be used to watch a FIFA World Cup match in HD 270,000 times.

Working of 'Taara'

This air-borne technology, based on wireless optical communication, reportedly works using extremely narrow and invisible beams of light that are emitted by special terminals through the air, to deliver fibre-like speeds. Taara's terminals then detect the beam of light coming from either side and lock in to create a high-bandwidth connection. However, this technology does faces a challenge as the connectivity process might get impaired due to low visibility caused by things like fog and haze.

Bridging the ‘connectivity gap’

Reportedly, the connection between Brazzaville and Kinshasa was extremely poor and was five times more expensive because the fibre cables required for connection has to travel over 400 kilometres to route around the Congo River, which is the world's deepest and second fastest river.

While addressing their achievement, the company said that it successfully bridged 'a particularly stubborn connectivity gap' between countries that are only 4.8 kilometres apart.

According to Daily Mail’s report, a blog written by Taara’s director of Engineering Baris Erkmen stated that receiving 20gbps of high-speed internet is ‘a vastly better option’ than missing out on communication due to the economics of laying fibre cables. He added that although the future reliability of this service in different kinds of weather and conditions is not guaranteed, the company is confident about Taara delivering similar performances in the future and bring faster, more affordable connectivity to the 17 million people living in these cities.

