Google Welcomes New Year 2022 With Festive-themed Animated Doodle

As people around the world are embracing and celebrating the New Year 2022, Google has uncovered its charming, festive, and joyous new year doodle when the clock stuck at midnight. When one will search google, one will witness a delicious purple candy on the home page in which the phrase 2021 has been written. Further, within a moment, as the candy cracks into two halves, it reveals the word '2022' which pops out in pink colour.

Google welcomed the year 2022 while wearing a party hat which is the same as the colour of the candy. Furthermore, when one will click on the doodle, it will show the result of 'Happy New Year 2022 in India,' along with the GIF images and details about the New Year. Moreover, when the page will open, there will be a shower of confetti of different colours. People can even see a party popper at the left side of the page, which when clicked burst out small confetti with a pop and whistle sound.

Cute Animated Doodle of December 31

In addition to this, on the last day of 2021, Google had even designed a special doodle to bid goodbye to the year. The Google Doodle, which was decorated with small star lights and a huge candy in the center, went live on the page throughout the world at midnight on Thursday, which officially marked the last day. The celebratory Google doodle featured a large text "2021" in the center of the design, which waited to erupt once the clock strikes 12 on Friday.

The green, yellow, and blue star lights had matched the colours of Google's logo. The additional New Year's confetti gave it a party look during the time when the globe is grappling with the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The Google Doodle's concept is likewise basic and uncomplicated. It stated, "That's a wrap for 2021- Happy New Year's Eve!" Which was written below its doodle.

Image: Google