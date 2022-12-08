Google Year In Search 2022: From 'IPL' To 'Kantara', List Of Top Google Searches In India

Google released its ‘Year in Search 2022’ list on Wednesday containing insights into top searches by Indian users on the search engine. The list includes how and what users in India searched for on the platform and covered a wide range of topics like trending events, news, sports, movies, and more.

As per the results of Google’s assessment in the ‘Year in Search 2022’ list, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched trend in 2022. The second and third spots in the ‘trending searches’ section of the results were taken by CoWIN and FIFA World Cup 2022. A major trend shift compared to last year’s results of top searches showed users stepping away from searching queries related to the Coronavirus. This year, Indian users were seemingly more focused on getting sports-related updates via the search engine as Asia Cup and ICC T20 World cup took the fourth and fifth spot in the results respectively.

“What is” section highlights users’ keenness

The “What is” section of the list dealt with Google searches by Indian users on a variety of topics with “What is Agneepath Scheme” being googled the greatest number of times this year. The trend was followed by searches regarding NATO, Non-fungible token (NFT) and PFI taking the second, third, and fourth spots respectively.

Furthermore, the mathematical interest of Indian users was highlighted as "What is the square root of 4" took the fifth spot in the list of Google searches.

Indian users were keen to learn

The list also included a "How to" category which included searches ranging from "How to download vaccination certificate" to "How to stop motions during pregnancy" taking the first and fifth spot respectively.

It also showed concerns of Indian users as "How to download PTRC challan" was searched the second-most number of times. This was followed by "How to drink Pornstar Martini" and "How to make an e-SHRAM card" at third and fourth spots in respect.

More sub-categories under the 'Year in Search' list

The most-searched movie of the year remained Brahmastra: Part one-Shiva, which took the top spot with K.G.F: Chapter 2 coming in second. Indian users were also interested in looking up The Kashmir Files, RRR, and Kantara which settled at third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively.

Meanwhile, the "People" category established lawyer and Indian politician Nupur Sharma to be the most-searched personality in India this year. She was followed by India's President Droupadi Murmu and the new UK PM Rishi Sunak. Meanwhile, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen took the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Surprisingly, the "News Events" category revealed the demise of Lata Mangeshkar to be searched more times than news related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, the news related to the death of Punjabi music sensation Sidhu Moosewala took the second spot in the category. UP Election results and searches related to COVID-19 cases in India came at fourth and fifth positions in the list.

Various other categories were included in the results released by Google such as Sports Events, Near me, and Recipes.