Google's New Transatlantic Data Cable To Connect US, UK And Spain

Google recently announced its plans to build a new transatlantic undersea network cable connecting the United States, United Kingdom and Spain. According to an international media outlet, the tech and search giant said that it will be incorporating new technology into the cable, which will be a significant upgrade to older existing lines. The project is expected to be completed in two years, by 2022.

While explaining the underwater data cables, Google said that they are vital to global communications infrastructure. The latest cable, which is going to be Google’s fourth privately owned undersea cable, is named after an American computer scientist and naval rear admiral, Grace Hopper.

While speaking to an international media outlet, John Delaney from telecoms analyst IDC said that to make the underwater cables, Google will be needing an ‘ever-increasing’ amount of transatlantic bandwidth. The cables are usually built by communications firms which then charge other companies to use them, however, Delaney reportedly said that Google building its own cables will help them choose cable routes that are most optimal. He further reportedly added that it will also minimise operational expenditure by reducing the need to pay telcos and other third-party cable owners for the use of their infrastructure.

World could see ‘two internets’

The first-ever transatlantic telecommunications cable was built in 1858 and it connected Ireland and the US by telegraph. As per reports, nearly 750,000 miles of cable already run between to support the demand for communications and entertainment. The underwater cables are rewired to withstand major hazards, including earthquakes and heavy currents. The cables also have a lifespan of 25 years.

Jayne Stowell, who oversees construction of Google’s undersea cable projects, reportedly informed that the tech and search giant has yet to build a cable that lands in mainland China, where its service is restricted by the state. While there are no plans to build a cable in China in the foreseeable future, Stowell reportedly said that Google being an American company understands that there are legalities that they have to abide by. However, she also addressed growing fears that the world in the future could see two internets- one controlled by the West and the other by China.

