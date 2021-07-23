Google's Parent Alphabet To Launch A New Robotics Firm Called Intrinsic

Google’s Alphabet INC has recently confirmed that they will soon launch a new company that will be known as Intrinsic. This company is going to focus on releasing new robotic software and projects related to artificial intelligence. This has certainly gotten the entire tech community excited to learn more about Alphabet's upcoming company’s services. So here is all the information on the internet about Google’s Alphabet INC. Read more to know about Intrinsic and its services.

Google parent, Alphabet confirms Intrinsic to work on releasing new robotic software

Having spent my career creating platforms that inspire the imagination of people all over the world, I’m delighted to now be leading Intrinsic, a new Alphabet company unlocking the potential of industrial robots for businesses, entrepreneurs & developers. https://t.co/n76TQPmT4N pic.twitter.com/XsR5ok0kZd — Wendy Tan White (@wendytanwhite) July 23, 2021

In 2013, Google has some increased interest in the robotic market and has managed to buy about 7 companies in 6 months. Schaft (a Japanese firm known for bipedal bots), Bot & Dolly (makers of very cool viral videos), and Boston Dynamics (which needs no introduction) and Alphabet are some of these companies that were obtained by Google in 2013. Alphabet has already been working on other side projects like Waymo (self-driving cars), Wing (delivery drones), and Verily (healthcare and biotech). Seeing such a project being launched by Alphabet INC was certainly expected. A blog post from the CEO of the company, Wendy Tan White confirms that Intrinsic has been working to unlock the creative and economic potential of industrial robotics for millions of more businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers. They have been working on developing software tools designed to make industrial robots easier to use, less costly and more flexible so that a large number of users can make the most out of these robots to make new products, businesses and services.

The post also confirmed that they have been trying to explore how to give industrial robots the ability to sense, learn, and automatically make adjustments while completing tasks, so they can be used in a wider range of settings and applications. Wendy also wrote that working in collaboration with teams across Alphabet, and their partners in real-world manufacturing settings will certainly help them a lot. She also confirmed that Intrinsic has been testing software that uses techniques like automated perception, deep learning, reinforcement learning, motion planning, simulation, and force control for a long time now. No other information has been released by the makers yet. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company's official social media handles.