Government not planning to levy charges on UPI payments: Here is what led to speculations

The Ministry of Finance issued a statement after confusion related to charges on UPI payments came up after RBI released a discussion paper on August 17, 2022. The Finance Ministry of India has published two tweets, stating, "UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means."

Adding to it, the Ministry said, "The Govt had provided financial support for Digital Payment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of Digital Payments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly." Hence, it can be concluded that the Government of India is not planning to levy any charges on UPI payments or transactions at the moment.

What led to speculations?

A couple of days ago, the Reserve Bank of India released a discussion paper titled "Discussion Paper on Charges in Payment Systems." Although the paper does mention UPI transactions, it was primarily related to other forms of transactions such as Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Electronics Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). However, the paper did mention three questions related to charges on UPI transactions, and they are mentioned as follows.

In the context of zero charges, is subsidising costs a more effective alternative?

If UPI transactions are charged, should MDR for them be a percentage of transaction value or should a fixed amount irrespective of the transaction value be levied?

If charges are introduced, should they be administered (say, by RBI) or be market determined?

It was these questions that led to confusion about whether UPI transactions are going to be charged or not. The discussion paper also mentions that "the Government had budgeted ~ ₹1,500 crores for the financial year 2021-22 towards reimbursement of charges for RuPay debit card and UPI transactions. Similar financial support has also been announced for the financial year 2022-23." Given that more and more users are utilising the UPI payment ecosystem, the Government might have to increase the budget to meet technological requirements to sustain the ecosystem in the long run.