Govt To Unveil National Cybersecurity Strategy Soon; Will Cover Ecosystem Of Cyberspace

The government is all set to release a new cybersecurity strategy this year. The announcement was made by Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant, National Cybersecurity Coordinator at the Prime Minister’s Office, at an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) on Friday, July 2. The coordinator claimed that the new strategy would cover the entire ecosystem of Indian cyberspace.

India is getting a new cybersecurity strategy

Lt. Gen. Pant, speaking at the PAFI event revealed the government’s big gameplan for the new cybersecurity movement. According to Pant, the new strategy would become the ideal guideline to tackle various aspects of security in cyberspace from the use of data as a national resource to building indigenous capabilities or cyber audit.

The new strategy is set to cover the entire ecosystem of cyberspace in India with multiple additions to current plans. “There are about 80 odd deliverables coming out of this new strategy,” the PAFI statement quoted Lt. Gen. Pant. “The vision of this strategy is to ensure safe, secure, resilient, vibrant, and trusted cyberspace," he added.

The PAFI dialogue which was themed, ‘Cyber Security in the New Normal,’ saw experts talk on the country’s current plans to strengthen the cyber laws. Lt. Gen. Pant, during the dialogue, praised India’s efforts and commitments in regards to security in the telecom sector. He also revealed that the companies allowed to function by the nation must be a ‘trusted source.’

Speaking about the involvement of national security in the telecom sector, Rajesh Pant said, “While other nations have created a black-list of companies that cannot operate in the country, India is the only nation to create a white-list of telecom companies that are allowed to operate in India. We were able to create and launch the trusted telecom portal during the pandemic and within six months.”

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech in 2020 claimed to bring a new cybersecurity policy. PM Modi had earlier promised to connect 1.5 lakh gram panchayats through an optical fibre network through a government initiative. The move was aimed at increasing the country’s internet connectivity.

Cyber-attacks skyrocket in India

The national cybersecurity coordinator also claimed that the pandemic increased cyber-crimes in India by an alarming rate. He said that the crimes have gone up by 500%, making India one of the top 3 cyber-attacked countries in the world. He claimed that the increased use of the dark web and new technologies like drones and IoT devices is becoming a major threat.

IMAGE: PIXABAY

(With Agency Inputs)