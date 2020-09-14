Happiest Minds IPO Allotment Details: How To Check The Status Online? Find Out Here

Retail and high net-worth individual investors have anticipated the share allotment in Happiest Minds IPO as it has received bids which are nearly worth over â‚¹58,100 crores. It is expected that the share allotment will be finalised as early as on Tuesday, i.e September 15, 2020. The same was sold between September 7 to 9. The price band for the same was in the range of â‚¹165-166, having subscribed 151 times on the last day of the bidding. Read below to know how to check the Happiest Minds IPO allotment status online -

Happiest Minds IPO allotment

Access the BSE website here

In order to check the Happiest Minds IPO allotments status, Select the 'Equity' option from the drop-down menu and select 'Happiest Minds'.

Users should note that the the company will only be visible in the drop-down menu if the allotment is done

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN number

Click on the 'Search' option

Image courtesy - BSE official website

Users also need to note that the application status will only appear on the screen after they 'Submit' the form. If the details provided in the form are not correct, it will prompt an 'invalid information' message and users will have to fill the form again. If the application status form has been filled with the correct information, it will showcase the number of shares which the respective user subscribed to and how many numbers of shares have been allotted out of them.

INDmoney had recently released a report which stated that the Bengaluru-based company has been witnessing an upward trend of subscribers which has been aided by the heavy demands of the NIIs and the retail investors. Happiest Minds enjoys a recognisable and strong brand in the digital IT services department which comprises to be the 96.9% part oft he company. Whereas, another reason for Happiest Minds shares to sell like hotcakes is also the minimal effect it has experienced in revenue flow amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since the majority of the business is in the digital front, it allows Happiest Minds to run a smooth operation even when it is done remotely.

