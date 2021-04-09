Last Updated:

Has Zoom Detention Room Become The New Way Of Punishment? Concept Sparks Twitter Debate

A concerned mother's tweet sparks a heaty debate on Twitter after she reveals how students are being sent to Zoom detention rooms. Here's what happened.

Zoom Detention Room (Image Source: Shutterstock)


Several things have changed over the past two years since the COVID-19 outbreak. While most industries had to bear large amounts of losses, for a few it seemed like they stumbled upon a lottery. Companies that made a living out of selling digital apparatuses blossomed through the drought. Among them was the Zoom app that instantly became a hit amongst educational bodies, permanently establishing its identity as the sole form of communication between students and teachers. A recent tweet made by a concerned parent over what Zoom has come to be made the app viral again. Here's what happened.

Zoom Detention Room

Although remote learning has been termed as a saviour by many, one cannot deny that it comes with its own problems. While teachers, especially senior teachers, are still trying to figure out the new updates hitting the Zoom app, students have also shared their fair share of troubles experiencing Zoom fatigue.

As a result, educational bodies have come up with new ways of punishing students. Since the traditional way of sending students to detention rooms is not an option, teachers have come up with the new concept of a Zoom Detention Room. This came to light when a rather exasperated mother took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the concept. She explained how it was hard for her to take something as silly as a virtual detention room seriously.

For those who aren't aware of what a Zoom detention room is, it is basically a room where students who previously hadn't paid attention during lectures are sent for redemption purposes. In the class, they get to have a conversation with a behaviour interventionist who makes them reflect on their actions. Although a decent concept, in theory, the concept was ridiculed when the tweet revealed that this was conducted for a 9-year-old student. Here's the tweet -

The tweet has now gone viral, earning close to 32K retweets and 340K likes. Uju Anya's tweet even stirred up practical conversations about whether or not it is necessary for incorporating detention rooms into remote learning. A similar case had come to light a week ago when a 12-year-old student was suspended for five days straight for not paying attention in the class. Netizens find these punishments downright obnoxious and have voiced their disappointment on social media.

Image Source: Shutterstock

