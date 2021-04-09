Has Zoom Detention Room Become The New Way Of Punishment? Concept Sparks Twitter Debate

Several things have changed over the past two years since the COVID-19 outbreak. While most industries had to bear large amounts of losses, for a few it seemed like they stumbled upon a lottery. Companies that made a living out of selling digital apparatuses blossomed through the drought. Among them was the Zoom app that instantly became a hit amongst educational bodies, permanently establishing its identity as the sole form of communication between students and teachers. A recent tweet made by a concerned parent over what Zoom has come to be made the app viral again. Here's what happened.

Zoom Detention Room

Although remote learning has been termed as a saviour by many, one cannot deny that it comes with its own problems. While teachers, especially senior teachers, are still trying to figure out the new updates hitting the Zoom app, students have also shared their fair share of troubles experiencing Zoom fatigue.

As a result, educational bodies have come up with new ways of punishing students. Since the traditional way of sending students to detention rooms is not an option, teachers have come up with the new concept of a Zoom Detention Room. This came to light when a rather exasperated mother took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the concept. She explained how it was hard for her to take something as silly as a virtual detention room seriously.

For those who aren't aware of what a Zoom detention room is, it is basically a room where students who previously hadn't paid attention during lectures are sent for redemption purposes. In the class, they get to have a conversation with a behaviour interventionist who makes them reflect on their actions. Although a decent concept, in theory, the concept was ridiculed when the tweet revealed that this was conducted for a 9-year-old student. Here's the tweet -

My child got sent to Zoom detention for not paying attention in Zoom 4th grade. Email said here’s the link to access the room to serve detention.



I swear I’m trying so hard to take this life seriously. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 6, 2021

The tweet has now gone viral, earning close to 32K retweets and 340K likes. Uju Anya's tweet even stirred up practical conversations about whether or not it is necessary for incorporating detention rooms into remote learning. A similar case had come to light a week ago when a 12-year-old student was suspended for five days straight for not paying attention in the class. Netizens find these punishments downright obnoxious and have voiced their disappointment on social media.

Virtual school can work but so many issues are arising. Some teachers are being exposed that they aren’t effective in their role. It makes one wonder if school districts will hire better candidates. — ðŸ˜· ð“ ð“¾ð“®ð“®ð“· ð“¢ð“½ð“®ð“¯ð“ªð“·ð“²ð“® ðŸ˜· (@JustTrimTheEnds) April 6, 2021

Imma say it again: We can’t learn while we are experiencing ongoing trauma. Not sure how or whether this has been traumatic for your child but overall the loss of routine, fear around Covid, etc has been traumatic for many. We are penalizing kids for having normal brains. — A Girl Has No Name (@talksmarttomee) April 6, 2021

4th grade?!? What do they think “zoom detention” will prove or solve to a 4th grader?!? What happens when you don’t go to “detention?” More detention? This is abusive to say the least!! — Ken Shelton (@k_shelton) April 6, 2021

Image Source: Shutterstock