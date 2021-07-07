HealthifyMe Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Bookings On The Application

An Indian fitness startup called HealthifyMe has registered itself as an Application Service Provider with the official COVID-19 vaccine registration portal CoWIN and can now be used to book vaccination slots. From their mobile application, a user can now find vaccination centres and book desired slots. The feature was rolled out after HealthifyMe launched VaccinateMe, an initiative that enabled users to find vaccination slots and also get notified as per the availability.

HealthifyMe launches Covid-19 Vaccination Slot Booking

Healthify aims to achieve over 10 million registrations over the next 3 months

The VaccinateMe service helped as many as 8 million people to find a vaccination slot and was launched in over 10 languages to be accessible to more people. The portal has registered as an application service provider on CoWIN and provides authentic information. Now HealthifyMe plans to provide slot bookings on their platforms and expects 10 million slot bookings over the next 3 months. To achieve this, HealthifyMe has integrated Under45 which provides vaccination alerts to over 4 million people via Telegram.

HealthifyMe has integrated Under45

The person behind Under45 (an initiative that sends vaccination alerts), Berty Thomas has joined the Indian fitness startup as an Associate Director, who will work along with Manan Chandan, the Senior Director of HealthifyMe. The COVID-19 vaccination slot finding and booking services will be free of cost. HealthifyMe began as a fitness startup back in 2012, which helped people monitor their daily activities and track the number of calories consumed. Currently, the Android version of the app has over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. While recently the app launched a feature called VaccinateMe which helped people find vaccination centres near them and notified them when a slot was available.

How to book a slot using HealthifyMe?

To search for a vaccination slot, a user can open the HealthifyMe app, click on the hamburger menu at the top left and go to the VaccinateMe section. Therein, a user can search for vaccination centres and slots by entering the respective pin codes or selecting districts. Once the location is selected, the platform finds out the availability of slots and displays them in a simple vertical list. Thereafter, a user can book a slot accordingly.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK