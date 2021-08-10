Here's How Apple Child Porn Detection will work; Photos on iCloud will be scanned, Read

On August 6, 2021, Apple introduced a new Apple CSAM tool that will scan iPhones and other Apple devices for child pornographic content. While the Apple child porn detection characteristic was limited to iPhone, Apple will be extending it to Macs and iPad as well. If the Apple CSAM scanner finds any such image on a device, it will immediately blur the image and report to Apple servers. But how does Apple child porn detection works? Keep reading to find out.

How does the Apple child porn detection system work?

Apple CSAM tool will compare images stored by a user with a database of CSAM

While the Apple CSAM tool will be launched for the public along with the global release of iOS 15, it is in beta testing. The Apple CSAM scanner takes the help of a cryptographic system and is designed to help to limit the spread of child sexual abuse material. The Apple CSAM scanner compares images to a known database of child sexual abuse images which is compiled by the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, in collaboration with other child safety organisations as well.

The images on a device will be compared by generating a unique hash code

To check Apple devices against child sexual abuse material, the images will be converted to unique numerical codes called hashes. The unique code that is generated after scanning an image is unique to that image and can be compared to others as well. At the same time, Apple has the hashes prepared by procuring a database of images on child pornography. As and when a user will add a new image to their phone's storage or iCloud, the CSAM tool will scan it for matches from Apple's database. The results of the scan will then be uploaded to Apple's servers in a safety voucher encrypted in two layers.

Apple says it uses dual encryption technology to prevent misuse of the CSAM scanner tool

The first layers of encryption technology are designed to use privacy set intersections, and they can only be decrypted in case of a match. The second layer of encryption is designed to be decrypted only when there are a certain number of matches. The Cupertino based tech giant says that the dual encryption technology will help in keeping false matches at bay and will ensure the detection of multiple CSAM images if present. It is this technology that Apple claims will prevent the misuse of its CSAM detection technology.