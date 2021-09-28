Here's How You Can Personalise A Windows 10 PC By Changing Wallpaper And Themes

With Windows 11 public launch just around the corner, quite a few Windows 10 users are thinking about not upgrading their devices immediately. Due to the new design language, wallpapers and themes on the upcoming operating system by Microsoft, Windows 10 might feel a bit outdated. However, there are a couple of settings that can be tweaked to refresh a Windows 10 system.
If a user wants to refresh the look and feel of a Windows 10 device, a lot of settings can be changed to do so. For instance, wallpaper is a visual element of design that a user comes across daily. Changing the wallpaper, along with the theme and menus can completely change the aesthetics of a device. There are custom themes are well. If a user is done with how the device looks externally, skins can be applied to give it a new look.
How to personalise a Windows 10 PC?
- Wallpaper: There are thousands of wallpapers that a user can choose from. While the built-in personalization tool offers quite a lot of wallpapers, there are dynamic wallpapers as well. An application called WinDynamicDesktop on Microsoft Store brings the dynamic desktop feature from Apple Mac devices to Windows. What makes this application unique is that it uses the device's location and changes the wallpaper according to the time of the day.
- Windows 10 users can also use Microsoft's Bing Wallpaper app on the Microsoft Store to get a new wallpaper daily.
- Windows 10 is also capable of picking up the accent colour from the wallpaper set by the user. To do this, the user can open Settings, go to Personalization, then open Colours and turn on 'automatically pick an accent colour'.
- The Taskbar arrangement in Windows 10 can also be changed. For instance, a user can align the taskbar to the left, right, or upper edge of the screen as well, giving the Start Menu a completely new feel, as it drops down from different corners of the screen.
- The Microsoft Bing Wallpaper also allows users to setup up a wallpaper carousel at the lock screen. If the feature is enabled, a user sees a completely new lock screen wallpaper every time the system is started.