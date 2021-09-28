Here's How You Can Personalise A Windows 10 PC By Changing Wallpaper And Themes

With Windows 11 public launch just around the corner, quite a few Windows 10 users are thinking about not upgrading their devices immediately. Due to the new design language, wallpapers and themes on the upcoming operating system by Microsoft, Windows 10 might feel a bit outdated. However, there are a couple of settings that can be tweaked to refresh a Windows 10 system.

If a user wants to refresh the look and feel of a Windows 10 device, a lot of settings can be changed to do so. For instance, wallpaper is a visual element of design that a user comes across daily. Changing the wallpaper, along with the theme and menus can completely change the aesthetics of a device. There are custom themes are well. If a user is done with how the device looks externally, skins can be applied to give it a new look.

How to personalise a Windows 10 PC?