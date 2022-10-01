India ushers in a new technological era as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services on Saturday (October 1) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency. In the first phase, around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services.

This 5G launch comes after recently held India's biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with Rs 88,078 crore bid.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from October 1st to 4th with the theme of “New digital Universe”. It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology.

What are the benefits of 5G technology?

5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery and autonomous cars among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc. Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.

