How Does 5G Interfere With Aircrafts? Here's Why 5G Is Causing Flight Cancellations

Several airlines cancelled or rescheduled their flights to and from the United States recently after concerns over the rollout of 5G mobile technology caused interferences in the system. According to reports, the 5G services recently introduced by Verizon and AT&T in the US showed interference with the onboard instruments of flights. The event was seen as a critical worry to aviation safety. As per international reports, several airlines were forced to cancel over 2 per cent of the US flights due to technical issues.

According to reports, some 25 flights using Boeing 777 jets cancelled their flights to the US, while Dubai's Emirates Airlines also made similar moves. Emirates Airlines announced the suspension of flights to US cities including Chicago, San Francisco and Newark, which was followed by Japan Airlines ANA Holdings. Korean Air Lines Co also suspended its 747-8 and 777 aircraft services to the US due to the 5G rollouts in the airports while Air India cancelled over eight flights. However, the services were later resumed by the airlines.

What causes the 5G airplane interference issue?

US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on January 14 informed that the concern was real as the 5G interference could affect the flight’s functioning. "5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway," the FAA said in a statement.

“The radio altimeter is more than a barometric altimeter and for that reason is used where aircraft height over the ground needs to be precisely measured, such as auto-land or other low altitude operations,” the FAA noted. The concern over the 5G technology rose after the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) noted that it may cause to wireless signals transmitted and received by aircraft instrumentation.

“5G signals could interfere with Radio Altimeters that airliners, bizjets and general aviation aircraft rely on low altitude flight that it issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulleting (SAIB) on the 'Risk of Potential Adverse Effects on Radio Altimeters' of 5G deployments. In response, the largest network of carriers in the US, including Verizon and At&T agreed to temporarily pause the advent of 5G service to allow the FAA more time to address concerns about interference,” the FIP said in a note dated January 4.

The frequency band used by US telecom operators for the 5G service is closer to the bandwidth used by the aviation industry, which in turn is causing troubles. Even though other countries have successfully rolled out 5G already, the US still needs to perfect the rollout as issues may arise from the degree of 5G power levels and the angles used in relation to airports. Currently, the White House remains under pressure from the world to find a long-term and safe solution to rollout 5G services near airfields in the country.

