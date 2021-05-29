How Much Time Does Wazirx Take For Deposit? Here's A Brief Guide On Wazirx Money Deposit

Quick links:
WazirX, founded by Nischal Shetty, is one of India's oldest crypto trading apps. In March 2020, the Supreme Court of India lifted the crypto ban, describing the RBI's decision as illegal. The cryptocurrency industry has expanded since then. So how much time does Wazirx take for deposit? Continue reading the article to find out.
After a successful transfer, your money is immediately credited to your WazirX account. Deposits made using IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS can take up to 72 hours to reflect. The majority of deposits are completed in a fraction of the time, often in as little as one hour.
Every transaction on a cryptocurrency exchange platform is backed by a small percentage of the network's users. WazirX works on the same basis. WazirX takes a 0.2 per cent commission on every transaction and 0.2 per cent is one of the lowest crypto exchange commission rates in the world. Users should be advised, however, that using the app to deposit and withdraw money can be pricey.
WazirX customers can deposit money into the app in one of three ways. Users can deposit funds via UPI, bank transfer (IMPS/NEFT/RTGS), and peer-to-peer lending (P2P). WazirX requires a minimum deposit of Rs. 100 and a minimum withdrawal of Rs. 1000. Here are two methods below: