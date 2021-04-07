How To Apply For E-pass For Night Curfew In Delhi Online? Find Out

Quick links:
Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash
Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across India, several restrictions have been imposed in many major cities including Delhi that are experiencing a surge in the cases. The new rules dictate that the national capital will witness curfew hours, in order to curb the surge of cases. Many people want to learn how to apply for e-pass for night curfew in Delhi online. Check it out:
Delhi has been put under night curfew till April 30 from 10 PM to 5 AM. Only people who are part of essential services are exempted from these restrictions. Others that wish to travel during these hours will have to issue an E-pass to travel without any hindrances from the authorities. The Delhi Government epass has been made for the people that work in the essential services department, but aren’t a part of the Delhi Government. Here’s how to get an e pass for night curfew in Delhi: