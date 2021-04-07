How To Apply For E-pass For Night Curfew In Delhi Online? Find Out

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across India, several restrictions have been imposed in many major cities including Delhi that are experiencing a surge in the cases. The new rules dictate that the national capital will witness curfew hours, in order to curb the surge of cases. Many people want to learn how to apply for e-pass for night curfew in Delhi online. Check it out:

How to apply for E-pass for Night Curfew in Delhi online?

Delhi has been put under night curfew till April 30 from 10 PM to 5 AM. Only people who are part of essential services are exempted from these restrictions. Others that wish to travel during these hours will have to issue an E-pass to travel without any hindrances from the authorities. The Delhi Government epass has been made for the people that work in the essential services department, but aren’t a part of the Delhi Government. Here’s how to get an e pass for night curfew in Delhi:

Those that wish to apply for the epass, should visit the epass jansamvad website.

First, they need to choose the language they wish to proceed in, which can be either English or Hindi.

Then from the options, the person needs to look e-pass for travel during the night-curfew (10 PM-5 AM) option and select that.

A new web page will open, and the person will have to fill in the required details such as name, contact number, address of office, type of service, and the duration for which the e-pass is required.

The page will also ask the user to upload an Identity Proof and other business documents required to prove the requirement for an Epass for the night curfew in Delhi.

After all the information is fed into the designated fields, the users can submit the form. Upon submission, the users will receive a reference ID which they can use to check the status of their Delhi Government Epass.

Users can then use the epass jansamvad website to check the status of their Epass too.

