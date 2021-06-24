How To Attend Reliance AGM? Reliance AGM 2021 Time, Date And Live Stream Details

Reliance Industries is all set to hold its 44th Annual General Meeting and they have some exciting news to unveil this time around. The announcement that people are anticipating the most is the release of the Jio 5G service and the Jio 5G smartphone. Apart from this Reliance, Jio should have plenty more in store for the people. Many people wish to learn how to attend Reliance AGM.

How to attend Reliance AGM?

To attend the 44th Reliance AGM, the people will have to learn the Reliance AGM Date, Reliance AGM 2021 Time and Reliance AGM live streaming platform. The Reliance AGM date has been set for June 24, 2021. The Reliance AGM 2021 time has been set as 1400 hours IST. The Reliance AGM live streaming platform is Jio meet, the users will have to feed in https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting to live stream the 44th Annual General Meeting.

Jio Phone 5G launch Date

Reliance Jio has been testing out 5G connections all over India and is all set to release a 5G mobile phone that can take advantage of this blazing service. Reliance Jio hasn’t officially announced any release date for the device. Many believe that the 5G mobile phone and the Jio 5G services will be released on June 24, 2021, during the Annual General Meeting of Jio. People will just have to wait till this date to see what Jio has in store for them.

Jio 5G Phone Price

The Jio Phones have always been a part of the price-friendly category. The new Jio Phone 5G is believed to be a part of the same category. No information about the upcoming 5G phone has been released and there have only been speculations about the price point for the upcoming 5G Phone. Jio 5G phone price is believed within the window of INR 2500 and INR 5000. The phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC processor which is the most affordable of the lot. No information about Jio 5G phone booking has been released yet.

5G testing in India by Jio

5G trials are taking place in India at the moment. These 5G trials are being conducted by Jio in India. Ji is using standalone 5G architecture during its testing phase, which will incorporate trials of core and radio networks for peak speed, latency, and data loads. Jio is testing out this feature in Mumbai by has increased the number of 5G testing cities by partnering up with vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. The 5G testing cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gujarat. 5G testing in other cities will begin soon and shall complete the testing phase in 6 months.

