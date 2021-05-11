How To Buy Cougar Coin? Learn More About This New Non-profit Cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency industry has blown up over the past year or so. Since March 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the crypto industry has seen a major boom, as people are staying inside and investing their disposable income into cryptocurrencies. While the crypto industry has flourished greatly, many new coins have been introduced into the crypto markets. One such new coin that has been introduced is the Cougar Coin. The Cougar Coin has been gaining rapid popularity across the crypto community. Read on to know what is Cougar Coin and how to buy Cougar Coin.

What is Cougar Coin?

Cougar Coin is the latest among a long line of cryptocurrencies that have recently launched like Safemoon, Shiba Inu, etc, All these currencies have been created by the influence of the popularity of Dogecoin and Safemoon. As per the Cougar Coin website, this coin has been created for a Non-Profit cause. The government of California is set to construct the World’s largest highway overpass for wildlife in Southern California. The project will try to fend off the extinction of mountain lions and other animals that require more room to roam. The Cougar Coin team aims to raise funds for this California government project.

However, it should be noted that this coin has no other value to offer, other than just being a cryptocurrency. While Dogecoin become popular because it had a pop-culture meme backing it, these new coins have nothing to back them up, nor do have any sort of useful functions like Ethereum or VeChain do. Readers should note that investing in coins like these can be very risky. However, crypto can unpredictable, and the Cougar Coin might end up becoming big.

How to Buy Cougar Coin?

At the time of writing this article, Cougar is not available for purchase on any major crypto exchanges. However, investors can still purchase the cougar coin on Pancake Swap. However, in order to buy Cougar Coin from Pancake Swap, investors will need a crypto wallet to connect to Pancake Swap. Investors will need to buy the Cougar Coin using Binance Coin (BNB). Here is the the contract address of Cougar Coin - 0x694dc0619e7140d83f2627d573015565096832d3. Investors can use this contract address to trade their BNB to Cougar Coin.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: COUGAR WEBSITE