How To Buy Revain Crypto? What Is REV And How It Works? Know Details

The curiosity and eagerness around cryptocurrencies have been growing increasingly in recent times. A few years back we only had a few cryptocurrencies in the market, however, now there is a lot of option and people are pretty peculiar with their choice. Nevertheless, many investors have been searching about how to buy Revain crypto and where to buy it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Revain and how it works?

Many investors are keen to learn about Revain as it is considered to be more established than SafeMoon, Shiba, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies by experts. Revain or R token was introduced in the market in 2017 as an Ethereum-based token that interfaces with the Revain online business review platform. The organisation utilizes the Ethereum blockchain to record reviews approved by both the system and the business owner. It also provides rewards review writers with RVN tokens, however, it remains completely on the Revain system. But, a user can exchange RVN tokens within the system for R tokens at a ratio of 1 to 10.

How to buy Revain crypto?

To buy Revain, a user needs to go to Kucoin's official website in which they will have to sign up for an account. But, before you begin, you need to know that Kucoin's interface can be intimidating, especially for a beginner investor who is accustomed to simplistic apps such as Coinbase. Nevertheless, buying REV will be relatively easy than one thinks.

Now, once you have created an account on Kucoin, you will need to deposit some Bitcoin into your Kucoin account as it is important to purchase Revain. And, all you need to do is click on "Assets" and go to the "Main Account (Deposit and Withdraw)" option. A user can also purchase Bitcoin directly from Kucoin via the "Buy Crypto" tab. Once you have deposited Bitcoin, buying Revain is simple.

Just, click on "Markets" and type in "REV" into the search bar.

There you will find "REV/BTC", click on it.

Navigate to the bottom right quadrant of the page to find "Limit, Market, Stop Limit" and set up a trading password by clicking on "Please set trading password"

Once done, go back and you will be back to the REV trading page.

Now, just click on "Market." (This will purchase REV tokens at the current market rate).

Then, click on "100%" to trade all of your Bitcoin for REV, and select "Buy Rev".

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK