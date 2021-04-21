How To Buy SafeMars Coin? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Cryptocurrencies have become the viral and most talked-about topics over the past year or so. Ever since Bitcoin hit the rate of 61,000 dollars in March 2020, the industry of cryptocurrency has blown up. The crypto markets have become a regular place on investment similar to stock markets and a lot of investors are making serious money on this platform.

Over the past couple of weeks, the crypto market has seen a major bull run and the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Doge reached an all-time high. With such a huge interest being gathered in cryptocurrencies, many new cryptocurrencies have been launched recently, one of which is the SafeMoon cryptocurrency. Read on to know more about SafeMars coin and how to buy SafeMars crypto.

How to Buy Safemars Coin?

Download the app, Trust Wallet or any other crypto wallet.

Purchase BNB or BSC on Trust crypto wallet.

Go to the DApps tab at the bottom, and find PancakeSwap.

iPhone users may need to enable the trust browser, then use the browser tab.

You can also click the BUY NOW button on our website if you're not on mobile.

Click "Select a currency" and enter this - 0x3ad9594151886ce8538c1ff615efa2385a8c3a88 contract address into the search field, and you should be able to find SafeMars Coin.

Now, set the amount you want to purchase and press the swap button.

Confirm the transaction you will have SafeMars deposited into your wallet/portfolio.

About SafeMars

SafeMars is one of the latest cryptocurrencies that was launched recently. This crypto has been gaining a lot of attention online after the success of SafeMoon, a very similar cryptocurrency that saw a massive jump in its prices recently. According to the SafeMars website, Safemars is a self-directed liquidity and yield generation procedure or protocol. It applies 4% tax to all user transactions. 2% of that is promptly distributed to the SAFEMARS’s holders. At the time of writing this article, the SafeMars Coin Price stands at $0.0000008877, according to CoinMarketCap.

Basically, the SafeMars crypto rewards its users for holding onto their crypto, which helps in creating demand in the market. The remaining 2 per cent is added back into the liquidity pool. However, it should be noted that investing in new cryptocurrencies like SafeMars can prove to be dangerous as the crypto market is highly volatile, especially when it comes to relatively newer cryptocurrencies. It would be prudent to do thorough research before investing in any new crypto. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: SafeMars Website