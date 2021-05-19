How To Buy Starbase Crypto In India? Starbase Could Be The Next Big Trending Coin

While the crypto markets have been going down the past week, after Elon Musk's Tweets against Bitcoin, a new cryptocurrency called Starbase has gained attention. Incidentally, it is one of Musk's latest Tweets that brought attention to the starbase crypto as the name coincides with the name of the SpaceX base Elon Musk is building in Tesla. Read on to know more about Starbase crypto and how to buy Starbase in India.

What is Starbase Crypto?

The Starbase crypto project with the crypto tag STAR jumped up massively after Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his Starbase SpaceX grounds on his Twitter account. Immediately, the price of Starbase pumped up. As per their website, Starbase is a blockchain token-based crowdfunding and fund sourcing platform. Any businesses looking to raise funds can create its own custom crypto coins or tokens that can be sold to the public in return for investment. It is very similar to a stock market IPO but instead of shares, the companies issue their tokens.

After Musk's Tweet, the Starbase price saw a meteoric rise going from a mere $0.002 to about $0.30 before crashing again. It was a price jump of almost 6000 per cent in a single day. However, the coin has lost 80 per cent of its value since reaching the all-time high price, as people realised that this is in fact not a coin endorsed or launched by Elon Musk. You can take a look at the Tweet in question down below.

How to buy Starbase Crypto in India?

Starbase is a fairly unknown cryptocurrency and is not yet available on any Indian exchange. However, investors can still buy Starbase from the Swap platform Uniswap. However, it should be noted that Starbase would be a highly risky investment considering it's a very unknown coin with a very small use case. Here are the steps to buy Starbase on Uniswap. Download any crypto wallet such as the Trust Wallet or Metamask

Purchase BNB or BSC and transfer it to your wallet

Go to the DApps tab at the bottom, and find Uniswap.

iPhone users may need to enable the trust browser, then use the browser tab.

Users can also visit the Uniswap website

Click "Select a currency" and enter this - 0xf70a642bd387f94380ffb90451c2c81d4eb82cbc contract address into the search field, and you should be able to find Starbase.

Now, set the amount you want to purchase and press the swap button.

Confirm the transaction you will get Starbase transferred in your wallet.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: STARBASE WEBSITE