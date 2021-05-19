How To Buy StopElon Coin? Know More About StopElon - The Latest Viral Cryptocurrency

A new cryptocurrency called StopElon rose up in value by up to 1,800 per cent in just under 24 hours. The crypto market is at an unprecedented stage where memecoins and Altcoins are getting pumped up every day and Bitcoin and Ethereum are going down. However, the StopElon Coin has interesting background behind it. Read on to know more about what is StopElon and how to buy StopElon Coin.

What is StopElon?

StopElon is unlike any other cryptocurrency that has been released yet. StopElon has been created as a way to protest against Elon Musk and his market manipulation of cryptocurrencies. Elon Musk's recent tweets about Tesla not accepting Bitcoin caused a major crypto crash that wiped about billions in crypto wealth. Bitcoin is down around 40 per cent from its all-time high from $64,000 to $40,000. As per the WazirX exchange, Bitcoin went down to a low of $38,000 on May 19. With the Bitcoin crash, the whole of crypto market crashed and millions of people around the world lost their crypto money. Fed up with Elon Musk manipulating the markets and hurting the common people, crypto enthusiasts created the StopElon crypto. Here is the main message from the home page of the StopElon - https://www.stopelon.space/.

Elon Musk is infamous for irresponsibly manipulating the cryptocurrency market with his Twitter account. Just recently, he did it again, causing a massive crash across all frontiers when he tweeted that Tesla will cease to accept Bitcoin as payment. Anyone with even a shred of critical thinking sees through his lies. He has been trying to pump crypto for ages, tweeting about it to no end, and even going to Saturday Night Live as a final resort to get Dogecoin up! It’s ridiculous! He’s toying with people’s portfolio like candy, like the narcissistic billionaire he is and always will be. We say ENOUGH. Hence, we created $STOPELON. Where we get rich, without anyone controlling our fate except ourselves. All you have to do is BUY and HODL

STOPELON Coin Explodes Through the Roof as It Aims To Wrest Control of Tesla (TSLA) Away From Elon Musk https://t.co/rJbMTrHvh3 pic.twitter.com/S4FI4tiWvg — Wccftech (@wccftech) May 17, 2021

Where to buy StopElon Coin

The StopElon token was created on the Binance Smart Chain and its price has gone from $0.0000019 to $0.0000604890. According to Poocoin, the market cap of StopElon has risen to $30 million. As of now, StopElon is not available on any major exchanges, but investors can buy StopElon on the SWAP platform PancakeSwap. The token contract is -0xd83cec69ed9d8044597a793445c86a5e763b0e3d, which can be used to buy StopElon on PancakeSwap. Here is the direct link to the StopElon PancakeSwap page - https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xd83cec69ed9d8044597a793445c86a5e763b0e3d. However, this is a very new and volatile coin, and investing in StopElon could be very risky.

IMAGE: STOPELON WEBSITE.