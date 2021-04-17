How To Buy YOLO BSC? Is YOLO BSC Going To Be The New 'Meme' Coin?

Cryptocurrencies have become quite popular over the past couple of years or so. Ever since Bitcoin hit the rate of 61,000 dollars in March 2020, the industry of cryptocurrency has blown up and even people who do not know anything about cryptocurrency have started taking an active interest in the subject. The crypto markets have become a regular place on investment similar to stock markets and a lot of investors are making serious money on this platform.

With such a lucrative model, millions of people around the world have started investing in various different types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin etc. A new cryptocurrency by the name of YOLO BSC (As famous from the internet term - You Only Live Once) has been launched recently and has been gaining a lot of attention on the internet. Read on to know more about where to buy YOLO BSC.

What is YOLO BSC Coin?

YOLO BSC is a new community-driven crypto coin made by the BSC community where YOLO stands for 'You Only Live Once'. The crypto coin is on Binance smart chain and is a deflationary token, meaning an unlimited number of YOLO BSC tokens can be mined in the future. The YOLO BSC functions by levying a 10 per cent tax on every transaction when a YOLO BSC holder sells the coin, 6 per cent of which is then redistributed among other YOLO BSC coin holders. This is a fairly regular practise among the new coins as this encourages people to HOLD their coins rather than sell, which in turn raises the price of the coin, as demand increased and supply decreases.

For every 10 Per cent, YOLO burned on sale, 6 per cent is redistributed. This is one of the biggest redistribution rewards offered by any crypto on the Binance Smart Chain. The longer a person holds the coin, the more profits they are going to make in the long term. The remaining 4 per cent is added back to liquidity.

How to buy YOLO BSC Coin?

There is a lot of buzz on the internet about the YOLO BSC crypto. Many crypto experts believe this coin has a lot of potential in the coming few months. This coin is available to buy/ exchange on Pancakeswap and JazzDefi exchanges. You can also check the live YOLO BSC price on Pancakeswap too.

Most new unlisted tokens are usually sold on Pancakeswap To buy YOLO BSC you need to visit Pancakeswap and copy the contact address of YOLO BSC and paste it in the conversion box. You can buy this crypto with other currencies such as BTC or ETH on Pancakeswap. This is the contract address of YOLO BSC - 0xdd110ce8cc33591e4a2ee75498bb599ffda60cd9. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrency.

Image Source: YOLO Website