How To Change Passport Address Online? Here Are The Steps You Must Check Out

Passports are the most important legal document that an individual can carry. This piece document is mainly used for the identification verification of an individual when he/she is traveling internationally. This is also one of the documents that are required for the verification of other documents such as Aadhar, PAN, and more. Changing details on the Passport after it has been printed can be a long process for many. But now people can change many of these details through online services. Numerous people have asked how to change passport address online.

How to change passport address online?

According to the Passport Seva Website, if the user needs to change the address in the passport, they have to apply for a "Re-issue" of passport and get the specified change done in the personal particulars. To check the complete list of documents to be submitted along with the application form, please click on the "Documents Required" link on the Home page. Check out the steps to change passport address online below:

To apply for fresh or reissue of passport via e-Form Submission, users need to register on Passport Seva Portal.

After registering, login to the Passport Seva Portal.

Download the e-Form for fresh or reissue of Passport.

Fill the downloaded e-Form and click the Validate & Save button. This will generate an XML file which will be required later for uploading in the system.

Upload the XML file through the Upload e-Form. Do not upload the PDF form at this stage as only XML file is accepted by the system.

After uploading the form for fresh or reissue of Passport, click the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link to schedule an appointment at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Search for Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) location and select your PSK.

After booking the appointment at selected PSK, you can make an online payment through Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard & Visa), Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) and Associate Banks Only) or SBI Bank Challan.

Users can calculate the fee for passport services through Online Fee Calculator.

Users can take print of the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) where an appointment has been booked, along with original documents- External website that opens in a new window such as Proof of Date of Birth, Identity proof with photograph, Proof of Residency and Proof of nationality. These steps change passport address online will guide the users through the cumbersome process.

