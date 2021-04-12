How To Check Passport Status Online? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Passports are the main authoritative record that an individual can carry. This piece record is basically utilized for the recognizable proof check of a person when he/she is travelling globally. This is likewise one of the records that are needed for the confirmation of different archives like Aadhar, PAN, and more.

Changing details on the passport after it has been printed can be a lumbering cycle for some. Luckily, individuals can change a significant number of these details through online administrations. Numerous people want to learn how to check passport status online.

How to check passport status online?

The passport process can be long and can have people waiting indefinitely. To understand the stage where the passport is at, the people need to check their passport status. Here’s how to check status of passport online:

Users can take print of the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number when applying for a passport.

Then they can visit the passportindia.gov.in website and from the home page go to Track Application Status.

Here they can select their application type, enter their file number, date of birth, and other required details to check the status of their passport.

Documents required for Passport Application

There are two types of documents required for applying for a new passport, one is address proof and the other is date of birth proof. Check out the documents eligible for these two categories below:

Address Proof

Water Bill

Telephone (landline or postpaid mobile bill)

Electricity bill

Income Tax Assessment Order

Election Commission Photo ID card

Proof of Gas Connection

Certificate from Employer of reputed companies on letter head

Spouse's passport copy (First and last page including family details mentioning applicant's name as spouse of the passport holder), (provided the applicant's present address matches the address mentioned in the spouse's passport)

Parent's passport copy, in case of minors(First and last page)

Aadhaar Card

Rent Agreement

Photo Passbook of running Bank Account (Scheduled Public Sector Banks, Scheduled Private Sector Indian Banks and Regional Rural Banks only)

Date of Birth Proof

Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other prescribed authority, whosoever has been empowered under the Registration of Birth and Deaths Act, 1969 to register the birth of a child born in India

Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognized educational board

Policy Bond issued by the Public Life Insurance Corporations/Companies having the DOB of the holder of the insurance policy

Copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (in respect of retired Government Servants), duly attested/certified by the officer/in-charge of the Administration of the concerned Ministry/Department of the applicant

Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar

Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India

PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department

Driving License issued by the Transport Department of concerned State Government

A declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage/Child Care Home on their official letterhead of the organization confirming the DOB of the applicant

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock.com