How To Deposit Money In WazirX? Here Are The All Different Ways You Can Deposit

Ever since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on cryptocurrencies in March 2020, the crypto industry has bloomed in India. Cryptocurrencies have proven to be a highly profitable, albeit a highly volatile form of investment for Indian investors. Investing in crypto has been made easier through crypto exchanges such as WazirX, Zebpay, Coinswitch and a multitude of exchanges that have sprung up. WazirX has by far the largest share of customers, as per their website. In this article, we'll take a look at how to deposit funds into your account to buy/trade cryptocurrencies.

How to Deposit Money in WazirX?

There are mainly three ways WazirX users can deposit money into the app. Users can deposit money through UPI, or bank transfer (IMPS/NEFT/RTGS) and finally through peer-to-peer (P2P). The WazirX minimum deposit amount is Rs. 100, whereas the minimum withdrawal amount is Rs. 1000. Here is how users can deposit money into their Wazirx accounts.

How to deposit money in WazirX through NEFT/IMPS/RTGS?

How to deposit money in WazirX using IMPS/NEFT/RTGS?

Click on Funds in the top bar

Under Indian Rupee, Click on the Deposit button

Link your bank account by entering your Bank details from which you will deposit the funds. The name you enter MUST match the name on your WazirX account.

Click on the Instant Deposit IMPS/NEFT/RTGS

Next, you will see the WazirX bank details. Transfer funds via IMPS/NEFT/RTGS to account details provided.

After successful transfer, your deposit will get instantly credited into your WazirX account.

It takes a maximum of 72 working hours to reflect IMPS/NEFT/RTGS deposits. Most deposits happen in a much shorter time

How to deposit money using WazirX UPI Deposit?

Click on Funds in the top bar

Under Indian Rupee, Click on the Deposit button

Select Instant deposit with UPI

Link your UPI ID from which you will deposit the funds. For successful verification, your WazirX account name and the name in the UPI Banking system should be the same.

Once the verification is completed, enter the amount you wish to deposit and proceed

Check your UPI app and complete the transaction. Your deposit will be done near instantly

Your account will be credited within a couple of hours if the UPI status is successful

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: WAZIRX TWITTER