How To Get Fastag For Car: A Comprehensive Explanation Of Steps To Follow

How to get fastag for car? Read this post to learn all about the process involved in getting a fastag for your car, how to get fast online for car, and more. Fastag cards have been made mandatory from December 15th 2019. It can be purchased through online and it has both prepaid and postpaid payment plans. In this post, we’ll learn all about how to get fastag for car.

Fastag is a sticker that is affixed to the windscreen of your car. It uses radio frequency identification technology to make toll payments. The fastag card is linked to either your prepaid card or to your savings account/digital wallet. With this facility, you’ll be able to drive through toll plazas without having to stop for cash transactions.

If you happen to pass a toll plaza, an SMS with the date, time, and place of the transaction will be sent to you. The master data of all the transactions will be with the concessionaire of the particular toll booth, along with the bank with which you registered the fastag and the national payments corporation of India. The tag has lifetime validity and it is vehicle specific.

Here are the benefits you can avail when you use fastag to make your toll payments. This facility saves a lot of time for sure. Having said that, let's have a look at the list.

You can avoid manual transactions and easily pay to the particular toll plaza. This is a great advantage. You will be able to load your fastag card online through various methods i.e. payment gateway and internet banking. It is also easy to track since you get SMS alerts whenever a transaction is made using the tag.

How to get fastag online for car?

You may be wondering, how do I get fastag for my car? No worries! It is a very simple process. When you plan to purchase your fastag through a toll plaza, remember to take your KYC documents. There are three options available when it comes to purchasing fastag for your car.

You can purchase a fastag online and have it delivered to your home.

You’ll be able to purchase a fastag through a toll plaza.

A fastag can also be purchased through various e-commerce portals.

What are the documents required to buy fastag? Here’s a list of documents you need to have with you when you purchase your fastag. As we've mentioned earlier, don't forget to carry your KYC documents when you go for a fastag purchase.

Registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle.

Your KYC documents.

Fastag application form.

We hope that we have given you a clear process of how to get fastag for car. It is very easy and you don't have to spend hours in a queue. Happy and safe driving!