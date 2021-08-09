How To Preorder Starlink Satellite Broadband In India? Check subscription details here

After placing over 1500 satellites in the low earth orbit and gaining around 90,000 active users, Starlink is moving ahead on its mission to provide satellite internet to users across the world. While a recent report informed about the rise in internet speeds of Starlink, a lot of readers are wondering about Starlink's availability in India, and how to preorder Starlink satellite broadband in India. But before that, is Starlink satellite broadband available in India? Keep reading to know more.

Is Starlink satellite broadband available in India?

Yes, the Starlink satellite broadband is available in India on a preorder basis. Although the satellite system as a whole is in the early testing phase, for the time being, the company is expanding its serviceable areas by deploying more satellites into orbit. However, the internet service is only available to book or preorder and it will not function until 2022, which is the expected global launch timeline for Starlink satellite broadband service.

How to preorder Starlink satellite broadband in India

Go to Starlink's official website, i.e. https://www.starlink.com/

A home page with 'Order Starlink' prompt will open, with SpaceX's logo at the top

In the text box titled 'Service Address' enter the address or location for which the Starlink satellite broadband is to be booked

Do keep in mind that Starlink is currently accepting bookings for eligible addresses only, and all local areas might not be serviceable at the moment

If the required address is found in the Service Address section, select it and click on order now

A new page will open, with the following header "Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in 2022. Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis."

On the page, customers will be required to enter some basic details like name, phone number, and email address, along with billing information

Once done, Starlink will ask for a $99 deposit, which translates to Rs. 7,350.01 (as of 01:40 PM, August 9, 2021)

By making the payment, a user will be able to book the Starlink service and use it as and when it is available in the concerned location

Starlink satellite broadband charges

Starlink's satellite broadband charges are threefold. First is an upfront deposit worth $99, which is about Rs. 7,350 which will be reduced from the monthly subscription fees once the service is activated. In case Starlink is not able to provide internet in a selected region, any upfront fees charged from a customer will be refunded. Secondly, there is a monthly subscription charge of $99 which provides unlimited internet access.

However, that is not all. A customer who wishes to use the Starlink broadband service will have to purchase a hardware setup, which will cost $499 (shipping excluded), which translates to Rs. 37,065 (as of 01:40 PM, August 9, 2021). There might be additional charges based on international custom import and shipping.