How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine? Aarogya Setu And CoWIN App Registration Guide

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare workers and scientific researchers are working day and night to provide the people with the solution they need. The COVID-19 vaccine is now in circulation globally and many people want to learn how they can get their hands on it. Many people want to know how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine?

The phase of vaccination for senior citizens has been completed and now they have moved towards the ages 18 and above. Senior citizens had the choice of walk-in vaccinations too, but the case isn’t the same for 18 and above. The people from the younger age group will have to get themselves registered for the covid-19 vaccine first and then they can go ahead with it. COVID-19 vaccine registration can be done either through the Aarogya Setu app or the Cowin App. Check out the Covid-19 vaccine registration process for both applications below:

Aarogya Setu

First, the user will have to download the application from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their respective platforms.

Once downloaded, open the application and move towards the CoWIN tab and find the Vaccination Registration option.

Select this option and the Aarogaya Setu app will ask the user to enter a valid mobile number to generate an OTP.

Then once the OTP is verified, the user will be asked to fill in their personal details such as name, address, photo id proof, etc.

Once that is done, the application will ask the user to enter a pin code or select it and according to that, they will receive a list of vaccination centers.

They can choose the center that is the most convenient and then enter the date and time to check availability.

Once all the aforementioned details have been filled in, the user needs to select confirm the appointment and the registration is done.

CoWIN

First, the user will have to download the application from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their respective platforms, or use the web to access the CoWIN website.

Here, they will need to find the option, Register/Sign in, and click on it.

Then the user will be asked for a valid mobile number for the generation of an OTP. Up to 4 users can be registered on a single mobile number.

Then once the OTP is verified, the user will be asked to fill in their personal details such as name, address, photo id proof, etc.

Once that is done, the application will ask the user to enter a pin code or select it by clicking on the Schedule button next to the name of the user. and according to that, they will receive a list of vaccination centers.

They can choose the center that is the most convenient and then enter the date and time to check availability.

Once all the aforementioned details have been filled in, the user needs to select confirm the appointment and the registration is done.

