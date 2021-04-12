How To Register For Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide

Quick links:
In the second phase of the COVID vaccination programme which started on 5th April, the vaccine will be available to the general public. It's for those over 60 and others over 45 who have any kind of comorbidity. The programme which started on the 16th of January saw around 25 lakh registrations on the first day. So how to register for a second dose of the COVID vaccine? Continue reading the article to know the full steps.
The vaccine form will not be revealed to the beneficiary at the time of the appointment, as it was in the first process. Using the same mobile number, a beneficiary will self-register themselves and three others. Slots will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and appointments can be scheduled for any time until 3 p.m., if space is available. In any state, the applicant can choose the vaccination centre, date, and time. A voter registered in Haryana, for example, can get vaccinated in Kerala. Mentioned below are the steps: