How To Renew Passport Online In India? Check Out The Steps Here

Passports are required when voyaging globally and are likewise one of the key character verifications of a person. A passport is an authoritative report that is required for each person. Changing details on a Passport can be a problem and furthermore a bulky undertaking. However, now they would be able to access and change data on their identification on the web. Many people have been asking how to renew passport online in India.

How to renew passport online in India?

People might want to renew their passport for various reasons -- the user could have lost the passport or it must’ve expired. In such situations, people wonder how to apply for passport renewal online. Check out the passport renewal steps below:

To apply for fresh or reissue of passport via Online Form Submission, users need to register on Passport Seva Portal.

After registering, login to the Passport Seva Portal.

Click on Apply for Fresh Passport or Reissue of Passport link.

Fill in the required details in the form and submit.

After submitting the form for fresh or reissue of Passport, click the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link to schedule an appointment at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Search for Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) location and select your PSK.

After booking the appointment at selected PSK, you can make an online payment through Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard & Visa), Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) and Associate Banks Only) or SBI Bank Challan.

You can calculate the fee for passport services through Online Fee Calculator.

Users can take print of the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) where an appointment has been booked, along with original documents- External website that opens in a new window such as Proof of Date of Birth, Identity proof with photograph, Proof of Residency and Proof of nationality.

These passport renewal steps will guide the users through the cumbersome process online.

Documents required for Passport renewal

Original old Passport

Self-attested copies of the first two pages and the last two pages of the passport.

Self-attested copy of the page of observation, if any, made by the Passport Issuing Authority.

Self-attested copy of the ECR/ Non-ECR page.

Proof of documents that eliminate the cause, if any, of issuance of Short Validity Passport (SVP).

Self-attested copy of the validity extension page, if any, of the Short Validity Passport (SVP).

