How To Send A Fax Via Email? Here's A Step-by-step Guide; Read

Fax as a service has been around for more than a few decades now. The growth of the electronic mailing system has affected the use of fax but it has not completely run out of the system yet. Official documents still use Fax as their priority service rather than mails as they are considered more trusted and reliable. Read on to know how to send a fax via email:

Also read: How To Take Screenshots In IOS 14 By Double Tapping? Know About Back Tap Feature In IOS 14

Also read: How To Hide Online Status On WhatsApp? Here Are 3 Methods To Stay Offline

How to send a fax via email?

In today's day and age, everyone doesn’t have the privilege of having their own fax machine at home, but can still reach in situations where they have to fax documents to a particular organisation. This can be a tricky situation for some. In these situations, the individual will need to seek help from a web service that provides this service. Fax Plus and Fax Zero provide the services of sending a fax via email and other ways too.

For small quantities they do not charge any money, instead, they add their branding or watermark to the sent documents. If the amount of documents to be sent is more, then these services charge a specific amount of money to carry out this process. Here’s a step-by-step process on how to send a fax via email to make this procedure easier for some people.

Sign up on any of the web services, Fax Plus or Fax Zero first

Open your email account and compose a new email

Feed-in the receiver’s number followed by a tag provided by any of the web services (e.g. @fax.plus)

Attach the document you need to fax by pressing the paper clip icon

Press send and the fax transmission should initiate

How to send a fax directly from the computer?

Sign up on any of the web services, Fax Plus or Fax Zero first

Go to send a fax on tap on their applications or web pages

The individual will be asked to then feed in the receiver’s telephone number

Select add file to attach the fax that is needed to be sent

Press send and your fax should be transmitted instantly

How do fax machines work?

Operating a fax machine is an extremely simple process. All the fax machines are interconnected through phone lines. The Fax machine sends the documents to other fax machines with the help of a phone call. The individual just has to add the number of the specific fax machine to send a document to it.

Also read: How To Stop Siri Reading Text Messages? Easy Steps To Turn Off "Speak Auto-Text"

Also read: What Is VPA In UPI Payment? How To Create And Send Money Through VPA?

Promo image source: The Shovel Twitter handle