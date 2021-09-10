HP leads PC shipments in India with 26.0% market share, Lenovo and Dell follow: Report

According to a recent report by Canalys, PC shipment in India during the June 2021 quarter has grown at 42.7% year-over-year. The number of shipments has shot up to the highest in five years to a whopping 4.1 million units. It includes over 2.4 million laptops or notebooks, more than half a million desktops, about 1 million tablets and 54,000 workstations. The global technology market analyst also says that all categories have grown over double digits compared to last year.

“The market has finally returned to pre-COVID shipment levels,” said Canalys Research Analyst Ashweej Aithal. “While desktops and notebooks haven’t really seen a major bump in shipments, tablets are in much higher demand than before, resurrecting what was a dying category in India. Due credit for that should be given to remote learning, as well as the accelerated digital transformation of multiple industries and processes."

Q2 2021 shipments Q2 2020 shipments Annual Growth Desktop 0,515 0,419 23.0% Notebook 2,495 1,742 43.2% Tablet 1,033 0,679 52.0% Workstation 54 31 75.2% Total 4,097 2,871 42.7%

HP leads the Indian PC shipments in Q2, 2021, Lenovo and Dell follow

HP remains to be the dominant desktop seller in India. During Q2, 2021, the company occupies a market share of 26.0%, up 1.9% from that in Q2, 2020. Indian shipments by HP are over 1 million, showing a 54% year-on-year growth rate from when they were close to 692,000 at the same time last year.

Lenovo captures the second position in terms of market share and shipments. The company holds about 20.5% of the Indian desktop market in Q2, 2021, losing about 8% market share from Q2, 2020. During Q2, 2021, the company has shipped about 840,000 PCs in India, witnessing a 3% rise in the number of shipments from Q2, 2020.

Dell comes in at third place, shipping just above 500,000 units in India during Q2 2021, which is up by 40% from the units sold during Q2, 2020. However, Dell also shows a dip in market share. The current market share of Dell is about 12.8%, down by 0.3% from Q2, 2020.

Samsung secures the fourth position in the report by Canalys. The budget-conscious customers in India have shown interest in the Samsung Galaxy series of tablets. The number of shipments in India during Q2, 2021 were just above 400,000, up from 172,000 in Q2, 2020, measuring a year-over-year growth rate of over 134%. Their market share grew to 9.8% as well.

Acer comes in at the fifth position, shipping over 300,000 units to India during Q2, 2021, which is a 95% rise over the number of shipments in Q2, 2020, which were 168,000.

Image: HP.COM