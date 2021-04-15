HSRP Number Plate Registration: Last Date For Registration Is April 15; Link To Apply Here

The Delhi government has made the HSRP number plates mandatory for all vehicles. The last date for HSRP registration for the city of Delhi is April 15, 2021. Anyone found driving their vehicles without the HSRP plates will have to pay hefty fines. At the time of writing this article, HSRP is mandatory in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Read on to know more about HSRP registration and how to get an HSRP number plate.

What is HSRP?

The HSRP full form is - High-Security Registration Plate. The HSRP is a new type of number plate for vehicles made out of aluminium. These number plates are made and printed in such a way that criminals will not be able to duplicate or counterfeit these. Additionally, the HSRP number plates are colour coded, meaning different types of cars will have different coloured number plates. For Petrol and CNG cars, vehicle owners will receive a blue HSRP number plate. For Diesel cars, vehicle owners will receive an orange sticker. For Electric Cars, vehicle owners will receive a green sticker. People found driving their cars with older number plates will have to pay fines up to Rs 10,000.

The HSRP number plates are made with two non-reusable locks. Once the number plate has been installed on a vehicle, it will become unusable. To remove the number plate users will have to break the locks, rendering the HSRP invalid. Users will have to purchase a new HSRP with car papers and proof. This new method of using HSRP is expected to cut down the crime rates of car theft and carjacking. Additionally, colour coded vehicles will help traffic police determine the types of cars on the road and help them catch wrongdoers. Here are the steps to apply for HSRP online.

HSRP Apply Online

Register your account on bookmyhsrp.com website.

Select the HSRP or the colour coded sticker option.

Enter the type and brand of your vehicle in the form that opens up.

Select the state of registration (Delhi, UP, HP)

Select between private and commercial vehicle.

Enter all the relevant details and information required in the form such as ,chassis Number, engine Number, owner details, billing address, phone number etc.

Enter delivery details. (You can have HSRP home delivered)

Alternatively, book an appointment at a registered dealership that supplies HSRP and show them your receipt to get your HSRP number plate. Get it installed at the dealership itself.

Image Source: Shutterstock