Hybrid Air Vehicles' Eco-friendly Airship Project Gathers Pace With Crowdfunding Support

British company Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), which aims to bring back hybrid versions of the airship to the skies, has raised about $1.8 million (£1.36 million) in crowdfunding in order to keep its operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company raised over $841,000 (£630,000) more than it had sought in the recent crowdfunding campaign while raising the capital through 250 new investors.

"We were delighted to welcome over 250 new investors in our first full day of opening this crowdfunding to the public and to have reached a total of £1.36 million. We are excited to see what the rest of the crowdfund delivers. This investment opportunity allows anyone to become a part of the Airlander journey by investing in the world’s first hybrid aircraft, a key part of the future of zero-carbon aviation," said Hwfa Gwyn, Chief Financial Officer, Hybrid Air Vehicles in a statement on August 6.

90% fewer emissions

As per Hybrid Air Vehicles, the company with its path-breaking Airlander 10 aims to deliver a zero-carbon emission hybrid-electric airship by 2025. The market for Airlander technology has been independently estimated at over $50 billion over the next 20 years.

HAV added that it is now focused on securing launch orders for the production of Airlander 10. "We hold letters of intent confirming interest in 15 commercial aircraft, with defence proposals also under initial discussion with customers," said the Bedford-based company.

"The development of this propulsor forms a key part of the electrification journey for Airlander 10. With four fuel-burning engines, Airlander 10 produces 75% fewer emissions than other aircraft in comparable roles. Replacing the two front engines with electric motors will further reduce emissions – the hybrid-electric Airlander 10 will produce 90% fewer emissions from 2025," the company said.

